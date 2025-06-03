I WILL CONTINUE WORKING CLOSELY WITH PEOPLE OF LUMEZI- LUFEYO NGOMA

June 2,2025

United Party for National Development UPND Candidate for Lumezi Constituency Lufeyo Ngoma has pledged his continued support President Hichilema’s vision of taking development closer to the people through the Constituency Development Funds.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with UPND MEDIA in Lumezi,Mr Ngoma has encouraged the youths and women to continue believing in the good policies of the UPND government through him adding when elected as a member of Parliament he will continue where he left from when he was working as a district commissioner.



“As you may be aware that this Constituency did not have a serious member of Parliament because he never visited any place after being elected in 2011 ,iam the one who acted on his behalf and I made sure that people of Lumezi benefit from the national cake “He said.

Mr .Lufeyo has appealed to people not to be swayed by the opposition propaganda and lies but believe in good policies of the New Dawn government.



And Lumezi Constituency resident applauded the newly UPND adopted Candidate that he has already started well during his time as a district commissioner.



Mr MVULA pointed out that Mr ,Ngoma really helped the people of Lumezi during the hunger crisis such that no one died from it.

I would want to thank the party for giving us Lufeyo Ngoma as a candidate because he has a leadership heart and love the people of Lumezi.



He added that Mr.lufeyo worked closely with the everyone during,his time as a district commissioner of the Constituency.

He added that he made sure that people benefit from the hunger response initiatives that helped a lot of people.

He urged people of Lumezi to support Mr.Lufeyo so that he continues where he left from as a district commissioner.

©️UPND MEDIA