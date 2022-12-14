I WILL NEVER STOP GIVING – LUSAMBO



IT’S only in Zambia where I have seen generous givers arrested, this shocks me a lot, former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has said.

Lusambo claimed that his seat was taken away from him due to his generous giving.

Speaking when he graced the launch of the album for the choir at the United Church of Zambia St Margret Congregation in Lusaka’s Munali Constituency on Sunday, the “Bulldozer” said he would be getting arrested on a daily basis if giving was a crime.

“We are being told that there is power in giving, there are blessings in giving. They found me giving in Kabushi and they were like this one gives generously, we should remove him (as the area MP),” he said.



“So I said I will never stop giving. Better they kick me out of parliament but I will be giving because there is nothing in parliament. But there are blessings in giving. So if giving is crime, I will be getting arrested every day.”



Lusambo implored the church to pray for former president Edgar Lungu “as he is the only surviving former president”.

He also called on the church to pray for leaders, the country and against the spirit of homosexuality among other things.



“This country is for everyone. It isn’t for Hakainde [Hichilema], it isn’t for politicians. It’s for everyone. Politicians are just few. This country is in your hands. You’re the ones who give politicians power. Today if you think that what you see in Peter isn’t pleasant, you’re the ones to decide, ‘no this is not why we gave you power’. So let us pray for leaders. If they are leading us well, let’s pray for them. If they are not, let us pray for them so that they change and start leading us in a good manner,” he said.



“When those that have Christ in them lead people are happy but when those that don’t have lead people cry. At the moment we only have one former president. Have you ever seen us taking the elderly to those places they use to accommodate the elderly? We keep them in our homes. Every country or every institution has what they call memory. We keep the elderly in our homes so that we know where the country is coming from, where we are and where we are going. So we should be praying for former president Edgar Lungu. All the former presidents are gone. He is the only one we are remaining with.”



And Lusambo urged the church to spread love during the festive season.

He said Christians ought to live a life that reflects Christ in them.



“Festive season is the time for showing love. Jesus Christ was born to unify the world. Things are not going well in the country, people in church are supposed to stand in prayer so that things go well in the country. This is why you hear that homosexuality has come…people in church should pray so that he rescues us from this evil because Zambia is a Christian nation,” he said.



“We need to live a Christ like life. When you have food and your neighbour doesn’t have and you’re locking yourself up with your family then where is your Christianity?”



Lusambo gifted the choir with K100,000 towards the purchase of a bus.



He said “choir told me that they started fundraising a while ago. They have so far raised K90,000. They said they want to buy a bus. I don’t know what kind of a bus they want. We will donate K100,000.”