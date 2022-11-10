I WILL NOT ABANDON PF…even if the party does not adopt me – Emmanuel Mwamba

I WILL NOT ABANDON PF – MWAMBA

…even if the party does not adopt me

By New Dawn Reporter

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba says that he will not abandon the former ruling party in an event that he is not elected as for party president during the March, 2023 intraparty polls.

Eight candidates in the PF have offered themselves for PF presidency, with the expression of fear by party members which may arise after some candidates lose the elections.

The PF had pegged the application for the party presidency at K200 000 for male candidates and K100 000 female applicants.

However, no female applied to replace former party president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

When reached for a comment, Ambassador Mwamba said he will always remain loyal to the PF in an event that he is not adopted for party presidency.

He said that he has no intentions to either form a political or join the existing political parties.

Ambassador Mwamba said the fact that he is contesting with seven other candidates for the PF top job, signifies the competiveness of the party presidency.

“…For me to contest with other seven candidates is a great opportunity and shows you the reservoir of leadership the Patriotic Front has,” he said, adding “ I am a member of the PF and I will remain a member of the PF. And I hope that the PF membership will choose a leader who will help the party to rebrand.”