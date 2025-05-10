I will not let you down, vows Keith Mweemba as new FAZ boss begins reign

I will not let you down, vows Mweemba as new FAZ boss begins reign

NEWLY elected Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has promised not to disappoint as he officially takes charge of Zambian football, pledging unity, teamwork and continuity in his leadership.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner at the reconvened FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Kabwe yesterday, Mweemba urged all football stakeholders to bury their differences and start working together for the good of the game.

“I will not let you down. A leader does not work alone, a leader works with people,” said Mweemba, as delegates and supporters broke into applause.

The elections, which had been the subject of public interest and tension in recent weeks, came to a peaceful close with Mweemba emerging victorious and Mutale Ng’andu taking the vice-presidency after a close runoff.

The new FAZ boss also praised his predecessor, Andrew Kamanga for his contribution to the growth of Zambian football, saying his experience would still be needed in the new dispensation.

He said his administration would not throw away the gains made under Kamanga’s leadership but would instead build on them to take the game to greater heights.

I will need a lot of his support; he [Kamanga] is a very important stakeholder in the history of this country,” he added.

Mweemba, who has long been associated with the grassroots side of football, said he would ensure that inclusiveness and collaboration become pillars of his tenure.

As Mweemba settles into office, expectations are high from clubs, players and fans across the country, who are hoping to see a united front, a stronger league system, and better performances from national teams.

By George Musonda

Kalemba