I WILL ONLY BE MEETING HH NEXT YEAR AS HE WILL BE HANDING OVER POWER TO ME – MUNDUBILE





Patriotic Front PF presidential aspirant Hon. Brian MUNDUBILE has refuted allegations making rounds that he is a UPND project.





Speaking when he addressed party supporters at PF Secretariat, the Mporokoso lawmaker said people accusing him are enemies of progress, stating that he has never met President Hakainde Hichilema nor has he spoken with him on the phone.





He added that he can’t be a UPND project because Zambians have suffered enough and they require serious leadership and therefore, being President is a serious undertaking which demands for seriousness from those intending to takeover the nation.





Meanwhile Mr. Mundubile has told the gathering that the only time he will be meeting HH will be when he will be handing over power to him.



(Credit: KNB TV)