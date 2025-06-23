I will only respond to Harry Kalaba when he grows up – Nevers  Mumba

I will only respond to Kalaba when he grows up – Nevers



By Mubanga Mubanga and Chinoyi Chipulu





MMD leader Nevers Mumba has wondered why Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has called his statement on late president Edgar Lungu’s standoff between the government and the family as patronising when he has not done so to him for speaking for the former head of state.





Last week after President Hakainde Hichilema abruptly cancelled the extended national mourning accorded to president Lungu, following the family’s refusal to repatriate his remains from South Africa as earlier scheduled, Dr Mumba supported the President’s move.





But Kalaba cautioned Dr Mumba not to be quick with issuing patronising messages that could be injurious to the process.



He said as former vice-president, Dr Mumba carried a very high responsibility to present himself as a neutral and non partisan figure.





“It is regrettable that Dr Mumba was too quick to publicly support a wrong call by Mr Hakainde Hichilema without being sensitive to the grieving family and the nation at large,” said Kalaba.



When contacted on Kalaba’s remarks, Dr Mumba said he was lost for words on Kalaba’s allegations.





“I am actually lost. I listened to what he said. How can he call my position patronising when



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-will-only-respond-to-kalaba-when-he-grows-up-nevers/