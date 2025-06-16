I WILL VIST PF SECRETARIAT AT AN APPROPRIATE TIME- CHABINGA



Good morning, everyone!



To those requesting my visit to the Secretariat, I assure you that I will indeed visit our Party Office at the appropriate time. Currently, our priority is to pay our respects to our sixth president, the late Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away on June 5th and will be laid to rest on June 23rd, 2025, with the dignity and reverence he deserves.

Once the mourning period concludes, I will visit the Secretariat. As you maybe aware the book of condolence is located at the Belvedere Lodge so there is no need at the moment. Rest assured, the top leadership of the Patriotic Front party will make their presence known at the right moment.





As we mourn the loss of our former Head of State, it’s essential that we come together as a party and as a nation to pay our respects. We will ensure that the funeral proceedings are conducted with the utmost dignity and respect, befitting the office he held and the legacy he leaves behind.





In the coming days, we will rally around the family of the deceased and offer our condolences. We will also take time to reflect on the contributions and achievements of President Lungu during his tenure. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the future of our nation.





Let us use this moment to come together, put aside our differences, and show respect for the office of the President. We will get through this difficult time together, united in our grief and our resolve to honor the memory of our beloved former President.





LEADER OF OPPOSITION/PF ACTING PRESIDENT

ROBERT M CHABINGA

MAFINGA MP



MONDAY, JUNE 16, 2025