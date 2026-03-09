‎I won’t engage Mpezeni on his endorsement of HH … doing so would be ‘like discussing the Pope’ – Aka



‎

‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has refused to engage paramount chief, Mpezeni’s endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema, as doing so would be “like discussing the Pope.”



‎

‎Paramount chief of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, Mpezeni, recently urged Zambians against voting out President Hichilema from office as no one could manage to sort out all the country’s problems within five years



‎

‎But Lewanika said he could not respond to the Mpezeni’s endorsement as a matter of principle.



‎

‎Lewanika said he could not join people who were discussing Mpezeni in the media, as he compared him to the head of the Catholic church, the Pope.



‎

‎“You know nkosi yama nkosi, Mpezeni, is our King. I will not join in discussing him in the media. It is like discussing the

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-wont-engage-mpezeni-on-his-endorsement-of-hh-doing-so-would-be-like-discussing-the-people-aka/