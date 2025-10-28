I would love to meet with Kim Jong Un – US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has hinted that he may extend his Asia trip to include a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he “would love” to speak with him.

Trump departed for Japan on Monday, October 27, continuing his Asia tour, which could also see him and China’s President Xi Jinping reach a breakthrough to end the long-running trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed optimism about his scheduled talks with Xi, set for Thursday, October 30, in South Korea, and left open the possibility of meeting Kim while in the region.

“I have a lot of respect for President Xi and we are going to, I think, come away with a deal,” Trump said while en route from Malaysia, where earlier discussions between US and Chinese negotiators had raised hopes of an agreement.

Before departing Washington, Trump had already fueled speculation about a potential meeting with Kim, saying he was “open” to it.

“If he wants to meet, I’ll be in South Korea,” the US president stated.

Trump is expected to arrive in the South Korean port city of Busan on Wednesday, October 29, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he will also meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

South Korea’s Reunification Minister recently said there was a “considerable” chance that Trump and Kim could meet during the visit.

Kim Jong Un has also signaled willingness for a meeting, but only if Washington drops its demand that Pyongyang dismantle its nuclear arsenal.