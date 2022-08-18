Text lands Chinese man in court

A Chinese businessman wrote on WeChat: “I wouldn’t advise you to sleep in prison, I would rather sleep with dogs than sleeping with black people.”

Chomba Musika, Reports: Huang Weison of Lusaka’s Makeni is in court for sending a message on WeChat, an instant messaging and social media application, in which he threatened to kill a woman.

Mr Weison, 42, faces two counts of written threats to murder and expressing hate or ridicule against others on account of race.

In the first count, it is alleged that in 2020, Weison sent a WeChat message to Aida Wang in which he threatened to kill her.

The second charge has to do with him publishing on WeChat, which is a Chinese app, a racially charged message.

Yesterday, Weison appeared before Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli and pleaded not guilty to the charges https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/