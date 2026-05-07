IBA WARNS ALL TV STATIONS OVER CULTURE STANDARDS AFTER YO MAPS VIDEO CONTROVERSY





By Jane Banda

Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has warned all broadcasters to follow Zambia’s cultural and legal standards when airing music content after backlash over a Yo Maps video.





In an official statement obtained by Zambian Post, the authority in charge of such issues in Zambia says music visuals strongly influence audiences, especially youths, and must be carefully reviewed.





It also called on broadcasters and content creators to ensure all material is culturally appropriate and aligned with national values and laws.



Zambian Post 6 May 2026📸