Ibrahim Mwamba has rejected his adoption by the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance for Mwembeshi and has instead opted to stand as an independent

Ibrahim Mwamba has rejected his adoption by the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance as its candidate for Mwembeshi Constituency and has instead opted to stand as an independent candidate in the forthcoming elections





He has also resigned from his position as National Youth Chairman within the opposition alliance.

Mwamba has since formally submitted his nomination to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to contest as an independent candidate and has paid the required nomination fee.

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY FOR MWEMBESHI CONSTITUENCY



I, Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, hereby announce that I will contest the upcoming parliamentary election for Mwembeshi Constituency as an Independent Candidate.





After extensive consultations with traditional leaders, church officials, and the people of Mwembeshi Constituency, I have concluded that standing as an independent candidate is the best way to represent the interests of our people directly, without party constraints, and with a singular focus on service delivery and development.





In compliance with this decision, I have today paid my nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia and formally submitted my intention to contest in the 2026 general election.





I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Patriotic Front Party and the PF Pamodzi Alliance for the trust and opportunity to serve as National Youth Chairman. It was a privilege to contribute to youth mobilization and the growth of the party.





In accordance with the constitutional requirement that a candidate for Parliament shall not belong to any political party, I have resigned from my position as National Youth Chairman with immediate effect.





My campaign will be anchored on youth empowerment, agricultural development, infrastructure improvement, and ensuring that government services reach every ward in Mwembeshi.





I call upon the people of Mwembeshi Constituency, supporters, family, and friends across Zambia to stand with me in this cause. Together, we will build a Mwembeshi that works for everyone.



Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba

Incoming member of parliament Mwembeshi East.