ICE agents drag man out of immigration court after he resisted returning to West Africa

While most Africans have resorted moving abroad as a way of making their life better, President Donald Trump and his crew have made it challenging in recent times.

A young African man has been seen in a viral video being manhandled out of immigration court as he resisted arrest.

In the video, the young man is seen wailing and mumbling in a gibberish tone as two ICE agents literally drag him out of the courtroom.

He was holding his bag and some papers which is believed to be documentations regarding his migration into the state.

The confrontation occurred at the ICE immigration court in Manhattan. The man, whose identity is concealed, is reportedly from one of the West African countries.

It is clear that the pronounce of the court was not in his favor leading to him trying to resist arrest and hence the confrontation.

The incident highlights a growing trend of ICE arrests at or near courthouses. This practice has drawn sharp criticism from immigrant rights advocates.

ICE detentions at immigration courts have surged in recent years. Agents are often stationed at court facilities to apprehend individuals immediately following their hearings.

In many cases, migrants whose cases are dismissed or who fail to secure legal relief are placed into expedited removal proceedings.