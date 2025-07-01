ICE chief slams CNN for promoting app that tracks immigration raids

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons tore into CNN on Monday, accusing the network of endangering federal agents by promoting an app that alerts users to nearby immigration enforcement activity.

Appearing on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Lyons launched a forceful condemnation of CNN’s coverage of the app ICEBlock, calling it “disgusting” and warning it could lead to interference in law enforcement operations.

“They’re interfering and impeding and putting law enforcement officers at risk,” Lyons insisted in a Monday interview. “This app only puts law enforcement’s lives at risk because you’re going to have people interfering in an ICE operation where they shouldn’t even be there.”

The app, ICEBlock, available on iPhones, allows users to post real-time sightings of ICE activity. It features a map interface with pins, descriptions of the ICE activity, and a five-mile alert radius, according to Newsmax.

“With over 30,000 users, the app is gaining popularity amid President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement strategy,” the network added Monday.

“Yeah. No, I mean, it’s clearly disgusting the fact that CNN will go ahead and promote this,” Lyons said. He told the Newsmax anchor that ICE is now working with the Department of Justice to explore potential legal action.

“We’ve been very aggressive with the Department of Justice,” he said. “They’ve been great partners with us as far as prosecuting anyone that has impeded or interfered with ICE arrest. So that’s what we’re focusing on now with the Department of Justice — to see exactly what we can do.”

He concluded that the app – and CNN’s coverage – created a dangerous combination for agents.

“We’re up almost 500% of assaults on officers right now,” Lyons said. “And it’s because of apps like this. It’s because of the crazy rhetoric of some elected officials that are totally putting lives of ICE officers and agents at risk every day.”