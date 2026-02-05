ICE is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of El Chapo’s son

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in cooperation with the U.S. Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program, is offering a $10 million reward for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar.

The reward applies to information that helps law enforcement locate, apprehend, or secure a conviction against Guzmán Salazar.

Salazar is identified by U.S. agencies as a key leader of the “Los Chapitos” faction of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel.

Iván Archivaldo is one of the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, the former cartel boss now serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison.

He and his three brothers known as the “Chapitos” inherited drug trafficking networks from their notorious father “El Chapo”.

Since his father’s incarceration, Archivaldo and his brothers have taken over large parts of the cartel’s operations and are linked to transnational drug trafficking and violence.

ICE’s announcement describes Guzmán Salazar as a dangerous, armed fugitive wanted for his role in narcotics distribution and related criminal activity.

The agency is urging the public to report any credible information to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to help bring him to justice.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through ICE, Homeland Security Investigations, or the State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program.

His two half-brothers—Ovidio Guzmán López and Joaquín Guzmán López—have been arrested, extradited to the U.S., and entered plea deals or faced trials.

Iván’s brother, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar is also a named fugitive who is subject to another $10 million reward.