Ice Spice’s former friend Cleotrapa alleges the rapper is using Ozempic amid feud

Ice Spice’s former friend Cleotrapa has alleged that the “Barbie World” rapper is using Ozempic, a medication commonly associated with weight loss, amid their escalating online feud.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ice Spice, originally known as Isis Naija Gaston, previously denied using the drug after her noticeably slimmer appearance fueled public speculation.

The tension between the two then intensified when Cleotrapa referenced the Ozempic rumors, following a remark by the 24-year-old rapper who described her appetite as a “vacuum.”

“Imagine being called big by someone that was just big. I’m going to bed, bro, Ozempic got y’all gassed & fatphobic now? BET,” Cleotrapa tweeted in response to Ice Spice.

The tweet followed a series of six TikTok videos where Cleotrapa, who had opened for several shows on Ice Spice’s Y2K tour, aired grievances about the rapper. Cleotrapa claimed that despite being part of the tour, production refused to buy her a chicken salad.

In one of the videos, she recounted the incident: “The hairstylist shows me a menu and says, ‘Oh, production is going to order food for everyone, pick what you want.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’m getting the chicken salad just like you.’ ” She added that production later messaged her saying, “Cleo is not a part of the budget.”

“How am I not part of the budget, but y’all invited me on tour?” she questioned.

Ice Spice responded on X Space, and said, “Crashing out is sad, you guys.” She continued, “The scary part of fame is the moment someone feels like they can’t use your platform anymore or get what they want, that’s when they crash out. I’m noticing a pattern.”

She also detailed how she invited Cleotrapa on tour after they added an extra bus, noting, “That’s what the f**k I get for trying to be a good person.” Ice Spice further commented, “Just to leave out so many details is crazy.”

The feud escalated when Ice Spice sarcastically called Cleotrapa a “vacuum,” referencing a previous dining experience. “Bch, you not going to tell the people how we was at an Italian restaurant and you ate so much fking food, you fking vacuum, that the server was like, ‘Where did the food go?’” Ice Spice said.

This came after Ice Spice’s denial of Ozempic rumors. She addressed the speculation during an X Space session, and said to her fans, “Oh my God! Like, what even is Ozempic? What the f–k is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

The “Princess Diana” rapper credited her weight loss to intense training and her demanding tour schedule. “Like, you lazy b—es never heard of the gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour,” she said, adding, “Maybe if I was sitting home all f—ing day, it would be easier to stay big.”