ICHITUMBI FORMULA:PF Regalia Banned in Mfuwe Race. Let NCP print its own campaign materials-ECZ

PF regalia will not be allowed in the Mfuwe parliamentary by election campaigns. Let NCP print its own campaign materials- ECZ

⚡️ Gist | Friday Politics | The People’s Brief

 PF Regalia Banned in Mfuwe Race

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has drawn a firm line in Mfuwe. PF-branded chitenge, t-shirts, or banners will not be allowed in the parliamentary by-election campaigns. The reason is simple: the PF isn’t on the ballot, the National Congress Party (NCP) is, and ECZ insists any candidate contesting must run on their officially registered symbols.

The ruling is a clear shot at the PF’s behind-the-scenes backing of the NCP candidate, just like they tried in Lumezi, and lost. The message is blunt: “Print your own regalia or stay off the trail.”

 Tonse Alliance & PF: Sympathy Politics Flopping?

Yesterday’s poor show in Ngweshi has only sharpened the knives. PF threw its weight behind Tonse Alliance hopefuls, especially in Kalulushi, hoping to convert Edgar Lungu’s death into a sympathy wave. But the ruling UPND brushed them aside. Self-exiled EEP leader Chilufya Tayali twisted the knife deeper, telling his online audience that PF’s “body politics” strategy is dead on arrival, “You can’t ride a casket into State House,” he scoffed.

It’s a bruising reality check for the Greens. Once kings of the Copperbelt, now just ghosts in their former strongholds.

 Airtel Slapped With K5.1 Million Fine

Outside the by-election circus, Airtel Zambia has found itself K5.1 million lighter. ZICTA finally acted after months of customer complaints over miserable network service. It’s a pocketbook warning for the country’s telecom giants: keep dropping calls, and you’ll drop your money too.

 Takeaway

A party without a credible face. An alliance with no solid backbone. A sympathy card that’s falling flat. The PF’s path back to relevance looks more chaotic by the week.

As always, we’ll keep our eyes on the road.