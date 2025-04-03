ICT SECTOR GROWS BY 17.4%, AIRTEL, IHS INVEST $14M IN 152 NEW TOWERS



MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has shared that the Information, Communication and Technology ICT sector recorded a 17.4 growth last year despite the negative effects of the drought.





Mutati cited preliminary data from the Zamstat stating that the growth in the sector exceeded any other sector last year, attributing the success to the efforts by mobile network providers to maintain power to existing towers and ensure network availability by buying diesel.





“We will continue to engage you even more in order to exceed the 17 percent in the sector,” Mutati told Airtel and IHS today as the two companies announced their collaboration to erect 152 new communication towers across the nation.





Airtel Zambia and IHS Towers, Africa’s largest telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced a significant investment of approximately US$14 million to erect the towers within the next six months, which will likely put a smile on every Zambian that has been complaining about the network.





Airtel Zambia managing director Hussam Baday said the initiative aims to significantly enhance network quality and expand coverage for the mobile network operator.



Baday emphasised the importance of this development in achieving the company’s digital transformation agenda.





“We are going to expand our coverage population,” stated Baday who outlined targets to increase population coverage from the current 91.6 percent to 93 percent by next year, and further to 95-96 percent within two years.



IHS CEO Augustine Phiri said the tower construction project will be rolled out in two phases, with the initial deployment of 50 towers commencing in the coming weeks, followed by an additional 102 towers.





Government welcomed the investment, recognising its potential to boost connectivity across the nation.



Mutati expressed his satisfaction, noting that the new infrastructure will enhance access and availability of mobile services.



“We are excited as government that within six months we are going to add 152 towers,” said Mutati, acknowledging the collaborative efforts between the private sector and the government in driving growth in the ICT sector.