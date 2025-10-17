I’D HAVE WELCOMED LUNGU’S ENDORSEMENT – SANGWA



Renowned Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa says he would have welcomed an endorsement of late former president Edgar Lungu.





Commenting on reports that Lungu was considering him and businessman Willah Mudolo as potential presidential candidates in the 2026 general elections, Sangwa said he was neither aware nor privy to that information.





Asked why he would have accepted an endorsement from someone whose governance style he heavily criticised, Sangwa said as long as something



