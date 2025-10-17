I’D HAVE WELCOMED LUNGU’S ENDORSEMENT – SANGWA
Renowned Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa says he would have welcomed an endorsement of late former president Edgar Lungu.
Commenting on reports that Lungu was considering him and businessman Willah Mudolo as potential presidential candidates in the 2026 general elections, Sangwa said he was neither aware nor privy to that information.
Asked why he would have accepted an endorsement from someone whose governance style he heavily criticised, Sangwa said as long as something
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/id-have-welcomed-lungus-endorsement-sangwa/
Here is another one from neighboring Katanga taking chances and positioning himself to make quick money.Keep on trying ba lawyer. Blind Gullible Zambians will listen to your story.I know a leader when I see one but not you see
AGAIN, HAAMUSONDA, YOU RUSH TO YOUR TRIBAL VERNOM. TO YOU, NO ONE IS ZAMBIAN UNLESS THEY ARE BANTUSTAN LIKE YOU, OR FROM ZAMBEZI REGION. A WHOLE COW HIDDING IN A SMALL MONKEY SKIN, YET YOUR HORNS ARE POKING OUT. STOP THIS TRIBALISM IWE. YOU FATHER, THE CATTLE THIEF FROM GWEMBE, SHOULD HAVE TAUGHT YOU BETTER, BUT HE WAS TOO BUSY STEALING CATTLE.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
The pot calling the kettle black. Daily calling others when others say exactly what he says. He deflects insults and finds it appropriate….hypocrite
It is just exciting listening to Mr Sangwa.He appears to be the easiest to defeat, politics is not in his blood but law.Even on law he has reduced his stamina.Probably he has grown. He has delayed to join politics.I would just advise him to get back to law, politics may be difficult for him.The interview he had with Mr Frank Mutubila on TV yesterday revealed a lot.He can’t manage.On one breath you can see he is agreeing with UPND and on the other breath he becomes controversial.Its like he is on the middle of the seasaw .
The Law is what makes you to be who you are, so a Lawyer who does not respect the very Law that defines him is not worth the name Lawyer. Lungu was already declared ineligible by the Courts, so how could you have endorsed an ineligible person? That’s professional sabotage and shooting your own foot.
Sangwa is one of the best law brains in the country. I would kindly advise him to stick to law. Politics is a rough terrain for him. Like one commented, he should have started much earlier. He should privately ask HH what it takes to be in that office.