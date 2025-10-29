I’d like to be at 2026 World Cup –Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has stated his desire to play for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the decision will ultimately depend on his physical condition.

The 38-year-old Inter Miami striker, who led the “Albiceleste” to the 2022 World Cup title, yearns to be on the field when the team defends its crown next year in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who will turn 39 next June, told NBC News in a recent interview that he will “see next year how his body feels” before making a final decision.

Messi emphasized the honor of playing in the World Cup, saying he would love to be there, “be well and be an important part of helping my national team.”He plans to assess his fitness on a day-to-day basis when he begins pre-season next year with Inter Miami.

His goal is to determine if he can “really be 100%” and “be useful to the group, to the national team,” before committing to playing. Messi, who debuted with Barcelona in La Liga at age 17 before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and MLS in 2023, expressed enthusiasm for the possibility of another major tournament.

He noted that defending the title is “spectacular” and that it is “always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions.”

The Argentine star holds a record of $195$ appearances for the national team, scoring $114$ goals. Regarding his life in the U.S., Messi shared his satisfaction with living in Miami, calling it a city that allows him and his family to “live very well,” “enjoy life,” and “be calm.”