I’D RECOMMEND GARRY NKOMBO TO BE MY RUNNING MATE – KALABA

‎I’D RECOMMEND GARRY TO BE MY RUNNING MATE – KALABA

‎… as he invites Nkombo, Muchima and other UPND MPs who are being “harassed” to CF



‎

‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says he would recommend Mazabuka member of parliament Garry Nkombo (UPND) to his party’s central committee to be his running mate in the 2026 general elections if he joined the party.



‎

‎Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kalaba invited all the UPND members of parliament who were allegedly being harassed for abstaining from voting on Bill 7, to join his party.



‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/id-recommend-garry-to-be-my-running-mate-kalaba-as-he-invites-nkombo-muchima-and-other-upnd-mps-who-are-being-harassed-to-cf/