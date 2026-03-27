IDF ‘AT BREAKING POINT’ LEAKED AUDIO REVEALS TOP GENERAL’S TEN RED FLAGS



A bombshell leak has exposed deep चिंता within Israel’s military leadership, with Eyal Zamir warning that the Israel Defense Forces is being pushed to the brink after months of relentless conflict.





In a secretly recorded cabinet session, Zamir reportedly sounded the alarm, telling ministers he was raising “ten red flags” over the army’s growing strain. He urged urgent legal reforms to expand conscription, reinforce reserve forces, and extend military service terms to prevent a looming crisis.





The starkest warning came over the reserves, with Zamir cautioning they “will not be able to hold out” under current pressures. Without swift action, he warned, the IDF could soon struggle to carry out even routine security operations.





The leak paints a troubling picture of fatigue, overstretch, and mounting risk fuelling fears of a military under severe pressure at a critical moment.