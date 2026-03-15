IDF Pilot Dodges Iranian Missile in Heart-Stopping Near-Miss Over Iran



An Israeli Air Force pilot narrowly escaped death during strikes inside Iran when an Iranian surface-to-air missile streaked toward his jet. Quick evasive maneuvers shook the missile and the pilot walked away unscathed, the IDF confirmed today.





The close call happened amid heavy Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites. Iran fired multiple missiles at incoming Israeli aircraft but scored no hits, according to Israeli military sources and matching reports from Ynet.





Photos circulating with the announcement show Iranian air-defense batteries—likely S-300 systems—positioned in mountainous terrain, underlining that Tehran’s defenses remain active and dangerous despite recent Israeli blows to Iranian air assets.





The incident is the latest flashpoint in the direct Israel-Iran conflict that has intensified sharply in 2026, following Israel’s downing of an Iranian Yak-130 over Tehran earlier this month and the destruction of several F-14 Tomcats at Isfahan.



No Israeli aircraft were lost in the latest wave of strikes.