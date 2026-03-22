IDF Rescue Teams Rush to Missile Impact Site in Central Israel



Home Front Command rescue forces are en route to a reported strike location in central Israel following an Iranian missile attack. The public is urged to avoid gathering at the scene and to strictly follow all safety instructions to prevent additional risks.





The Israel Defense Forces reported the incident amid ongoing barrages from Iran, with defense systems actively intercepting threats. An all-clear was issued shortly after, though one foreign worker was killed by falling debris in related strikes.





Israel continues simultaneous defensive operations, including targeted ground actions against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Authorities emphasize that adherence to Home Front Command guidelines remains critical for public safety.