IDF Strikes Down Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Commander in Precision Airstrike



The Israeli Air Force has eliminated Abu Khalil Barji, commander of the special forces unit within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, along with two other terrorists. The targeted strike hit the Majdal Selm area of southern Lebanon on Saturday.





Barji, a long-time Radwan operative recently elevated to lead its special operations, directed attacks against Israeli troops and planned cross-border infiltrations. His removal deals a serious blow to Hezbollah’s elite infiltration capabilities amid ongoing conflict.





The IDF confirmed the operation as part of broader efforts to degrade Hezbollah infrastructure in the region. Good riddance to a key terrorist figure responsible for threatening Israeli security.