IDF Takes Out Loaded Iranian Missile Launcher Seconds Before Launch.



Israeli fighter jets just smoked a ballistic missile launcher in Iran that was fully loaded and minutes away from firing on Israeli cities. Drone footage shows the precise strike turning the threat into a fireball in real time.





This wasn’t luck. It was sharp intelligence and decisive action under Operation Roaring Lion, Israel’s relentless campaign to dismantle Iran’s missile machine. The IDF has already taken out hundreds of launchers, destroyed production sites, and neutralized thousands of missiles before they could rain down on civilians.





While Iran keeps launching attacks that have killed innocents and damaged Israeli towns, Israel is systematically degrading the regime’s ability to strike again. Pre-emptive force works. Weakness invites more rockets.





No more waiting for the next barrage. Hit them first, hit them hard, and keep the pressure on until the threat is gone. Well done, IDF.