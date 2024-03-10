IF ATTACKED, HIT BACK- Fred M’membe

IF ATTACKED, HIT BACK

Our members have been ordered and are being taught to be peaceful and civil to others.

If or when attacked, our members have the legal right to defend themselves by hitting back. It is only in self-defense that they are allowed or permitted to use violence.

This is nothing more nor less than a statement of the common law right to self-defence.

Nelson Mandela taught us that “…if the oppressor uses violence, the oppressed have no alternative but to respond violently. In our case, it was simply a legitimate form of self-defense. ”

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party