IF HH WINS THE ELECTION OF AUGUST 2026, THE PF CARDERS DEFECTING TO UPND NOW WILL DOMINATE THE CABINET, LEAVING THE OLD UPND MEMBERS VULNERABLE AND MISERABLE





As Zambia approaches the crucial 2026 elections, a serious concern is emerging within political circles and among ordinary citizens. The increasing influx of former PF members into UPND raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: what will happen to the loyal, long-serving UPND members if President Hakainde Hichilema secures another mandate?





Politics is about loyalty, sacrifice, and consistency. Many UPND members stood firm during difficult years—facing opposition, ridicule, and political exclusion. They believed in the vision, carried the party through hardship, and worked tirelessly to bring it into government. Today, however, they are watching as former PF carders—some of whom once opposed and undermined UPND—are being welcomed and positioned closer to power.





If this trend continues unchecked, there is a real risk that these defectors could dominate key government positions, including cabinet roles. This would not only create resentment within the party but also send a dangerous message: that loyalty and perseverance are less valuable than political convenience.

https://youtu.be/wReIpv2j45I?si=QON223HLQTWHgQjG





Mr. President, leadership must reward commitment and protect the foundation upon which victory was built. Ignoring the concerns of long-time members could weaken internal unity and create divisions that may cost the party its credibility in the long run.





The future of UPND should not be shaped by opportunism but by principle. The party must remain grounded in fairness, transparency, and respect for those who stood with it when it mattered most.





Zambians are watching. The decisions made today will define not only the strength of UPND but also the trust the people place in its leadership going forward.



Dennis Njamba Woods