If I was elected President of Zambia,I WOULD SIMPLY PROVIDE LEADERSHIP- Binwell Mpundu

By Binwell Mpundu

ZAMBIA SIMPLY NEEDS LEADERSHIP.

Some one yesterday asked me as to what i would do if i was elected President seeing that I’m busy pushing the agenda of young people taking the lead through the Movement For Good Governance #Ichabaiche .I was too busy yesterday but here is answer to him:

If I was elected President of Zambia,I WOULD SIMPLY PROVIDE LEADERSHIP.

Let me stress that Zambia has everything a leader needs to make the country and it’s people great:

-We have the most valuable resource-The Zambians who today have amassed a Wealth of education and experiences in many endeavours of life compared to the 108 university graduates we had at Independence.

-We have the most lucrative minerals the like of the world’s best emeralds, gold dotted all over the country, now Sugilite ,lithium,cobalt,copper,name the rest.



-We have have plenty of land to an extent that one foreigner offered these clueless UPND officials $ 70 billion for 6million Hectors of land and they all over excited to give away our inheritance.

-We have the largest fresh water bodies in the region while the country is in darkness because of drought and majority of our people do not even have access to clean drinking water.



-We have good sunlight and wind for Solar and wind energy but still in darkness.

-We have the most fascinating tourism attractions yet people pay foreign tour operators to come and visit these attractions and the country gets almost nothing.

INFACT NOTE THIS:

I if i was made President of Zambia,i would simply do the opposite of what the UPND are doing:

-I would never promise you heaven on earth but I will assure you that we will together sort out all our problems within a reasonable time frame infact a year us enough for most of the challenges.

-I would creat a team of Zambians competent enough to give us results.My ministers would not be the best educated citizens but people capable of providing leadership,then i would bring back home all the renowned technocrates who have run away to greener pastures like Professor Chirwa,Dambisa Moyo,Dr Grieve Chelwa and everyone else and give them free space to flow with their ideas and allow them to blend with those technocrats who have stayed home to serve the country so that together they can help us prosper the country.

-I would promote love and unity as opposed to promoting regional and tribal divisions and the spread of hate across tribes.infact all civil servants would be taken into areas where they do not hail from to promote regional integration.

-I would ensure that Zambians owns the economy and give incentives to those Zambians who invests home beyond a certain threshold as opposed to antagonising anyone who seems to be doing ok by slapping them with proceeds of crime.Infact I would abolish the proceeds of crime law for it is a foolish law.People bringing in finances would not be subjected to untold miseries but we would be strict on moving out Finances and especially investors would not be allowed to externals finances that easily and would be given incentives fo investing their profits here in Zambia.



If Zambians own properties here and abroad all we will require is for you to declare what you own and start paying taxes and rates chapwa.Infact the day I would be declared President I would declare amnesty on all those who have acquired wealth whether that wealth Is here in Zambia or abroad infact for those who have kept their wealth abroad we would give incentives for them to bring it home and keep that wealth here.

-I would ensure that Minerals like gold and sugilite are exclusively mined by a government special purpose vehicle and that the community where a mine is situated would get not less than 10% shareholding which ownership would be entrusted in a local committe comprising of the local authority,traditional leaders and community members.

I would ensure that governement has a serious stake in all emerald mines and for all the other minerals the rule of community and governement ownership stake would still apply.

-I would ensure that all appointments in public service especial mass recruitment are balanced on regions and every Zambian should be given a chance to be part of governement provided they are competent.

-I would ensure that there is strict applications of the rule of law and ensure that there is complete independent of the arms of government and all governance institutions should operate independently and autonomously.

-I would ensure we address the debate on presidential powers and allow for the amendment of the constitution to deal with that observation.

-I would ensure that the process of formulating laws returns to be an exclusive duty of citizens through parliament as opposed to the executive enacting laws and using parliament simply as a rubber stamp.

-I would ensure that land ownership remains an exclusive preserve of Zambians and in very special circumstances investors and foreigner could own land under special conditions.

-Traditional leaders would be an integral part of my governance as major stakeholders in land and mineral administration infacts they would become an arm of government.

-I would ensure the strict application of our morals and values such that things like patriotism and good moral character development becomes subjects in our primary and secondary education curriculum.

MY TEAM WILL DO AND SAY THE REST,MY ROLE WOULD SIMPLY BE AND LET ME SIMPLY SAY IF I WAS MADE PRESIDENT I WOULD PROVIDE LEADESHIP.

Note that this is not our manifesto but what I would ensure is done if I was made President.