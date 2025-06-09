IF KAUNDA LED A NATION AT 40, TASILA AT 40 CAN LEAD HER FATHER’S FAREWELL !- Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala

IF KAUNDA LED A NATION AT 40, TASILA AT 40 CAN LEAD HER FATHER’S FAREWELL !
By Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala
If Dr. Kenneth Kaunda could become President of Zambia at 40, then surely Hon. Tasila Lungu Mwansa, at the same age, is more than capable of making decisions concerning her father’s funeral.
It is both ironic and hypocritical for a government that claims to champion women and youth participation to disregard the voice of a woman and youth leader when it matters most.
Leadership is not a reserve for a particular gender or age. Tasila is not a minor. She is a grown, elected representative and deserves the respect and authority to take charge of her late father’s funeral proceedings.
Let us not pick and choose when women and youth can lead. If we want true inclusivity and empowerment, we must trust women and youth with responsibility, even when the moment is emotionally charged and politically sensitive.
Tasila has earned that right, by her age, by her position, and by her family role.
Let women lead.
Let the youth lead.
And let Tasila Lungu Mwansa lead.!
Please Nachilima, stop speaking with emotions through your stinking arse! Do you want our country to be led by such a corrupt arsewhore? Never again will our country be ruled by the corrupt Lungu family. The days of Kaunda are different and we cant go back to the dark Lungu empire. She is still going to court and you want to make her a president – what is wrong with you? Were you stealing together? We will not tolerate that nonsense ever again.
I am finding it difficulty to find any sense in this write up. First and foremost, I thought the family, PF and government agreed that the Sixth Republican President will be accorded a state funeral, meaning they take centre stage with consultation with the family. What I agree with Nachilima is that Tasila should have taken lead at family level to guide proceedings not allowing people who are not even relatives make statements. We are now confused who is the spokesperson is this instance? Is it Sean Tembo, Makebi Zulu, Raphael Nakachinda or Given Lubinda?.Who should we listen to? This chaos has a story behind it. This will come to pass in a couple of days we shall hear more. Hoping people are not already hiding chicken and meat in little bags…this is Zambia you never know.
This emotional arm twisting is going nowhere. Like those who have gone before him, Lungu will be forgotten soon after the burial. Zambia is not a monarchy and is bigger than a clique of thieves who want to continue stealing by installing someone clearly documented as being in possession of property regarded as proceeds of crime seized by the State.