IF KAUNDA LED A NATION AT 40, TASILA AT 40 CAN LEAD HER FATHER’S FAREWELL !- Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala

IF KAUNDA LED A NATION AT 40, TASILA AT 40 CAN LEAD HER FATHER’S FAREWELL !



By Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala



If Dr. Kenneth Kaunda could become President of Zambia at 40, then surely Hon. Tasila Lungu Mwansa, at the same age, is more than capable of making decisions concerning her father’s funeral.





It is both ironic and hypocritical for a government that claims to champion women and youth participation to disregard the voice of a woman and youth leader when it matters most.





Leadership is not a reserve for a particular gender or age. Tasila is not a minor. She is a grown, elected representative and deserves the respect and authority to take charge of her late father’s funeral proceedings.





Let us not pick and choose when women and youth can lead. If we want true inclusivity and empowerment, we must trust women and youth with responsibility, even when the moment is emotionally charged and politically sensitive.





Tasila has earned that right, by her age, by her position, and by her family role.



Let women lead.



Let the youth lead.





And let Tasila Lungu Mwansa lead.!



