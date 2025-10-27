If  KK Stepped Back? Mulenga Kapwepwe Counsels President Hakainde Hichilema: Respect Family Wishes, Let Healing Begin-Michael  Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

If KK Stepped Back? Mulenga Kapwepwe Counsels President Hakainde Hichilema: Respect Family Wishes, Let Healing Begin



Reported by Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist





Zambia’s political and moral landscape has once again found its conscience through the wise and reflective voice of Mulenga Kapwepwe, daughter of the late Vice President and nationalist Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe. In her calm yet piercing manner, Mulenga has offered rare counsel to President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) — urging him to show restraint, compassion, and respect for family traditions in matters of national mourning and reconciliation.





Speaking with the authority of history and the tenderness of experience, Mulenga recalled the painful moment when her family lost their father — and how even in that season of grief, state power bowed before the will of the family.





“Time to bury the coffin was difficult,” she said. “Most people thought we smashed it because it came from the government, but no. We could not bury my father in that coffin because he came from a royal line — and when you’re from that line, you’re buried in a cattle hide. That was tradition. Those were my father’s instructions. It had nothing to do with politics.”





Her words carry weight. In a nation where politics often intrudes into sacred family moments, she reminded those in power that tradition and family wishes must never be violated in the name of protocol or politics.





*When KK Stepped Back*



Mulenga shared a remarkable moment of grace from her father’s funeral — one that should serve as a timeless lesson for all those in authority.





“When it came to speeches, my sister stood up and said there would be no speeches. President Kaunda was already standing at the microphone, ready to speak. But when he was told we didn’t want speeches, he stopped. He turned around and went back to sit down. It must have been difficult for him, but he respected our wishes.”





That single act of humility — a sitting Head of State stepping back out of respect for a grieving family — became a moment of national dignity. It was a gesture that said no one, not even the President, stands above family and tradition.





*Mulenga went on:*



“Losing your father publicly is not easy. Handling grief in front of the nation is painful. But what mattered was the grace shown that day — it allowed healing to begin. Both KK and our family left the door open. Over time, the hurt faded, and the friendship returned.”





*The Power to Heal, Not to Wound*



Turning her reflection into counsel for today’s leadership, Mulenga appealed directly — though gracefully — to President Hakainde Hichilema to apply the same wisdom in dealing with the Lungu family.





“When you are in a position of power,” she said, “you have the power to make things right for everyone — not just for yourself. My wish is that one day, the Lungu family and HH will sit and laugh together, the way we did years after with KK. It takes time, but healing is possible.”





Her words echo across the political divide, offering a path away from bitterness and toward reconciliation. In the true Kapwepwe spirit, she placed Zambia above politics, reminding us that the nation is bigger than personal grievances and political rivalries.





“This country is bigger than all of us,” she said. “It’s bigger than our personal tragedies. We must put Zambia first and allow healing to take root.”





*“Let the Family Decide”*



Mulenga did not mince her words about the ongoing debate surrounding the resting place of the late President Lungu. She made it clear that the government’s role in mourning has limits — and that the family must be allowed space to grieve and decide.





“The government has done more than enough,” she said firmly. “Let them now allow the Lungu family to do what they wish. There is no law that says one must be buried at a specific roundabout. Let the family rest and fulfill their loved one’s wishes.”





In those few sentences, Mulenga Kapwepwe distilled a principle of governance that goes beyond politics — the humility of power. Leaders, she reminded us, are most powerful when they show restraint, respect, and compassion.





*A Lesson from the Past for Today’s Leaders*



As Zambia continues to navigate political tension, grief, and moral confusion, Mulenga’s story serves as both warning and inspiration. When the founding fathers spoke of One Zambia, One Nation, they envisioned not just political unity but emotional maturity — a leadership culture rooted in humanity.





Her message to President Hichilema is simple but profound: lead with heart, not with ego. Respecting family wishes is not a sign of weakness; it is the highest form of strength.





Just as Kenneth Kaunda once stepped back and allowed the Kapwepwe family to mourn in peace, so too can today’s leaders choose the path of grace over power. Because in the end, as Mulenga Kapwepwe said, healing is what keeps a nation whole.





*The Verdict*



Mulenga Kapwepwe’s reflection is more than family memory — it is national wisdom. It reminds us that political power must bow to cultural respect, and that healing, not hostility, is the true measure of leadership.





Her words are a call to conscience for the Head of State and every citizen alike:



“We must put Zambia above ourselves. Time heals — but only when we act with grace.”





*“This country is bigger than all of us.” — Mulenga Kapwepwe*



