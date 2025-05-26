IF LUMEZI OR MY LIFE IS THE PRICE, SO BE IT BUT MY SPIRIT WILL NEVER DIE



Hon. Munir Zulu



The jailing of Nelson Mandela and other South African leaders in 1962 by the Apartheid regime bred a loud void of voices clamoring for real Independence of Black people. Fear hovered around a people and was so apparent that – with the introduction of a myriad of evil laws designed to curtail freedoms of the people – there was almost no one available to talk.

People only murmured but never loud about their sufferings because they were so scared of what the dictator would do to them. After all, Nelson Mandela and others were already made examples of what the brutal administration would do to those who would dare talk or complain.

Eventually, blacks began to align themselves with the administration – the very demons- to work against their fellow blacks. As such, blacks were competing against each other in some sort of contest of proving to the evil master that A is better than B because he or she is willing to help eliminate the fellow victim of brutality.





Then, a youth Steve Biko in his twenties rose up to represent the aspirations of the people, including the very ones who claimed to be so well informed and educated, yet cowed down by the administration. Steve embarked on pumping back life into the shells of the defeated people through a Black Consciousness program and campaign. Well, he paid the price and was killed in detention.

From what Steve wrote through his famous “I Write What I Like” articles, it was clear that he was prepared for whatever fate, however deadly it was. The administration tried to run propaganda that Steve took his own life. But that wasn’t Steve. He would never take his own life.



On this African Day, I have spent my time thinking about the sequence of activities in South Africa, starting with the jailing of Mandela to Steve’s death, and eventually, the revolution where the “Convict” (Nelson Mandela ” eventually became the President of Azania, South Africa even after many years in prison.





I have paid a very heavy price, and I may even pay other deadly prices for refusing to negotiate with terrorists and for standing on my principles. If I was to die in detention, never believe that I took my own life. Never can I do that. I had offers from countries in Europe, Africa and South America to leave Zambia when my cases just started because we were well informed by credible intelligence within the circles of power that, explicit instructions were given that I had to be punished and taught a tough lesson. Jail was the end. Why didn’t I run?





I will fight back. Even if it’s 20 years from now, I will fight back. If my physical self won’t be present then, my spirit will fight back and everyone in the equation will have to account.

We should never play with other people’s rights merely because we want to be seen to be big bullies and to prove a point.This is not vengeance. This is to cure the cancer in our society so that others may learn from the mistakes of others.

Steve Biko died but his spirit was alive. His life was the price he had to pay for South Africa to be free from Apartheid and be what it is today.

Something had to give in.My seat in Lumezi or perhaps my life may be the ultimate price. But I remain MZ. No negotiations with terrorists. I will surely be back.



***NB: Instructions from prison to Admin 1. The above summarizes the thoughts of MZ from prison.