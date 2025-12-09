IF MAZOKA DIDN’T DIE, SATA AND THE PF WOULD HAVE NEVER TASTED POWER



Shipungu writes ✍️…



In fact, we currently have the most useless crop of opposition party leaders who have no influence, apart from mabwetu-bwetu. The opposition with no message.





When Mazoka was ready to lead the nation, he left MMD and formed his party, UPND in December 1998. In 2001 his party was able to win 49 parliamentary seats. Sata formed PF in 2001 and the very year his party was at least able to win one parliamentary seat. Similarly, Christon Tembo in 2001 formed the FDD and the same year her party won 12 parliamentary seats.





Today, talk of Dr. Fred of SP, Sean E. Tembo of PeP party, etc; when were their parties formed? How many MPs do they have in Parliament?



Are they only existing for the sake of democracy? Do they have any vision of forming government someday?





Let the opposition get some inspiration from Mazoka.



He formed his party in 1998 and in the 2001 general elections he came out second to Mwanawasa: getting 27% against Mwanawasa’s 28%. In the same election Sata came out 9th.





If we are to compare the exaggerated 2026 elections and the 2001, I don’t see 2026 elections to even be serious elections.



Look, the 2001 General Elections were held on 27 Dec, 2001. On the 2nd Jan, 2002 Mwanawasa was sworn in. His swearing-in ceremony was boycotted by all opposition parties. According to the opposition, the elections were not free and fair. To them, Mazoka won.





The opposition appealed, to make sure that no winner was named until allegations that the ruling party had rigged the vote had been investigated. But, the Supreme Court; rejected an opposition’s appeal, they went ahead and named Mwanawasa as the legal winner.





The message of Mazoka was simple: free education, free healthcare services etc which President Hakainde Hichilema is implementing now as his successor.



Copyright ©️ Shipungu 2025