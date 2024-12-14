If Mweetwa wants to know Plan B, let him ask Hichilema to call Lungu – Tonse Alliance



THE Tonse Alliance headed by former President Edgar Lungu has revealed that the Plan B which the alliance is claiming to be in motion can only be discussed at presidential level.





Yesterday, Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa demanded that Lungu’s Plan B must be made available to the public so the country can know if it is lawful or not.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo stated that if Mweetwa wanted to know what Plan B really is, then he should ask President Hakainde Hichilema to talk to Lungu.





Tembo said just because Lungu said he had accepted the decision of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, it does not mean he can’t challenge it.





“Our Plan B is actively in motion, as to what Plan B is, our advice to Cornelius is that Plan B can only be discussed at presidential level. If Cornelius wants to know what Plan B is, then he should ask his president to get in touch with our president at that level they will discuss Plan B,” he said.





The alliance has failed to accept the Court’s ruling on Lungu’s eligibility where he was declared ineligible to contest future elections.





Tembo claimed that the judgement given was unlawful stating that the Constitutional Court had no right to review its decisions.



“We don’t accept the judgement because it’s illegal, the ConCourt has no jurisdiction to review or depart from its previous decision. The Supreme Court is the only one with that power. It has the power through written law. The Zambian constitution does not give power to the ConCourt to do that. We have decided to reject the decision because the reasons they gave are baseless and have no water,” lamented Tembo.





And Tonse Alliance Spiritual leader Danny Pule maintained that Lungu remains the Presidential candidate for Tonse Alliance in the 2026 general election.





Pule is confident that his boss will emerge victorious in 2026.



“It’s not over and President Lungu will be the eighth president, we want to assure you that the UPND will lose,” he said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 13, 2024