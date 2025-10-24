if Netanyahu f**ks up the Gaza deal, Donald Trump will f**k him.”- US official

US President Donald Trump will “f**k” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli leader jeopardizes the Gaza ceasefire deal, a US official said, according to a Channel 12 report.





Correspondent Barak Ravid, speaking in Hebrew on the network, says that a US official told him, “Netanyahu is walking a fine line with President Trump. If he keeps going, he’ll f**k up the Gaza deal. And if Netanyahu f**ks up the deal, Donald Trump will f**k him.”





The remark reflects growing frustration in Washington with recent political moves in Israel, particularly the Knesset’s vote yesterday to advance a bill to annex parts of the West Bank, which reportedly stunned US officials.





The source told Ravid that US Vice President JD Vance, who was visiting Israel at the time, was shocked by the decision and believes that Israel is acting in an “unsupervised” manner. Netanyahu updated Vance about the Knesset vote during the vice president’s visit, assuring him that it was merely a “preliminary vote” and would “go nowhere,” the public broadcaster Kan reported.





Vance responded, “This cannot happen while I am visiting here.”





According to the Channel 12 report, Netanyahu had been warned by American officials that the vote could provoke a backlash and destabilize ongoing negotiations with Hamas.