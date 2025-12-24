“If Nicolás Maduro plays tough, it’d be the last time he’s ever able to play tough.”

US President Donald Trump has said the United States remains in active pursuit of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, more than 24 hours after the operation began, while again issuing strong warnings to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said the vessel would eventually be seized. “It’s moving along and we’ll end up getting it,” he said, adding that the ship had links to Venezuela. The tanker, identified as Bella 1, was sailing in the region when the US Coast Guard attempted to intercept it.

The pursuit comes amid a broader US naval buildup in the Caribbean as the Trump administration intensifies pressure on Maduro’s government, particularly by targeting Venezuela’s oil exports. The US has already intercepted two other tankers off Venezuela’s coast this month as part of efforts to cut off the country’s oil revenues.

Trump declined to clearly state his ultimate objective in Venezuela but again suggested Maduro should step aside. He warned of possible military action and described the current US presence as overwhelming.

“We have a massive armada — the biggest we’ve ever had, and the biggest we’ve ever had in South America,” Trump said. “If he plays tough, it’d be the last time he’s ever able to play tough.”

Asked whether the pressure was intended to force Maduro from power, Trump said it would be “smart” for the Venezuelan leader to step down, stressing that the decision ultimately rests with him.

Trump also confirmed that oil seized from intercepted tankers would be retained by the United States, with the possibility of adding it to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. “We’re going to keep it,” he said. “We’re keeping the ships also.”

US officials believe Bella 1 is part of a so-called “shadow fleet” used to transport oil from sanctioned countries. Authorities say a warrant had been issued for its seizure. Earlier this month, the US Coast Guard intercepted the tanker Centuries in international waters, which officials said was carrying sanctioned Venezuelan oil. In December, the US also seized the tanker Skipper over its links to Iran.

The actions form part of the Trump administration’s renewed push to tighten economic and military pressure on Caracas, as Washington continues to challenge Maduro’s grip on power.