IF THEY WERE IN TALKING TERMS, ECL WOULD HAVE TOLD HH THAT PEOPLE MISLED HIM – MANGANI

Lusaka ~ Sunday, 18 September 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Minister of Home Affairs Lamek Mangani has bemoaned the suspension of the DPP by the President following recommendations from the JCC.

Mr Mangani told the media in Lusaka yesterday that the decision the DPP made regarding the case for Milingo Lungu, the former provisional liquidator for KCM was done in national interest.

He lamented that the JCC’s recommendation to the Head of State to have the DPP suspended was unfair.

The Former Minister also said that if President Hichilema was in talking terms with president Edgar Lungu, his predecessor would tell the Head of State that people misled him.

“If President HH was in talking terms with President Lungu, I know that President Lungu would confess to him that people misled him. And these people that misled President Lungu are not people from afar,” he said.

“The decision that the DPP made is not a strange decision. Bally needs to revisit his team of advisers and ministers. We don’t want ministers who will be praise singers. We want ministers who will tell the President the truth.”

Mr Mangani said he knows that Zambia has had a bad precedence where every government that comes picks its own DPP.

He however disclosed that he prayed that President Hichilema would take a different route.

The former Minister called on the President to end the drama surrounding the DPP.

He however advised the President to revisit his team of advisers and the ministers adding that there should be no ministers who will be praise singers.

Mr Mangani also accused the New Dawn Administration of perpetration segregation and tribalism, the same vices that saw PF out of power.

“HH is the President for all Zambians, irrespective. And this is why I say that we. Those driving the President into personal agendas, it will cause problems. Those who are advising to say remove this one because he is a Banda so that we put a Mubita, I mean it looks simple but it is dangerous. President Hakainde Hichilema has a duty to stop this nonsense and unite this country. Are we defeating the intelligence of Zambians who said no to tribalism and segregation?” he asked.

©️ Zambia Reports