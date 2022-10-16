IF TRUE ZAMBIA VOTES AGAIN IN SUPPORT OF UKRAINE AT UNHRC, WELL DONE

Once again, am proud of Zambia’s consistent poistion on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zambia has demonstrated that it is a peace-loving country WITHOUT being ambiguous.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can develop a habit of feedbacking the citizens after such votes on Zambia’s position on such key votes so that Zambians’ voices are taken along to UNHRC than leaving them guessing.

That is democracy with people.

Regardless of what other countries might have decided and would say, Zambia stood by the Bible teachings Love your neighbors… and thou shall not kill

It is sad that many interest groups such as women politicians in Zambia have not shown solidarity to women and children suffering in Ukraine as a result of this war.

They dont see how the sick, the pregnant mothers, children, elderly, women and persons with disabilities are suffering in Ukraine because of this war orchestrated by Russia.

The abled bodied enslaved in their own country.

From this war many families have become refugees, lost their loved ones in an instant, lost breadwinners, guardians, parents and have been displaced and many are now into homelessness.

Children will grow without parents and raised by other people because of Russia.

What will these people tell these orphaned children when they ask where is my mother or father?

More children are now orphaned to be raised in orphanages just because Russia wants Ukraine as a colony.

Many people have been added into being disabled and are now persons with disabilities walking in clutches or wheelchairs.

Is this the war you can support as Africa that suffered such atrocities in the past and left our people enslaved?

This the war we can play pposition politics where we go to show solidarity to Russian Embassies including that in Zambia?

Surely, politics can still be played responsibly and Russia must be condemned strongly.

Well done Zambia.

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi