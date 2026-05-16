If you can’t lead within a political party, how can you lead a nation? — Dora Siliya

Former Information Minister and government spokesperson Dora Siliya says independent presidential candidates and politicians who frequently switch political parties in pursuit of the presidency are unlikely to provide effective national leadership.

In recent weeks, Zambia has witnessed several aspiring presidential candidates moving from one political party to another, while others have opted to contest as independents in a bid to reach the country’s highest office.

In a statement, Dr. Siliya said such politicians often lack the patience, discipline, and consistency required to build credible political leadership.

She argued that politics should not be treated as a shortcut to power or a matter of “chancing,” but rather as a long-term career built on influence, experience, loyalty, and commitment.

According to Dr. Siliya, strong leadership is cultivated within political parties, where individuals learn from senior figures, gain governance experience over time, and develop institutional understanding.

She said politics should never revolve solely around personal ambition or the mindset of “I must become president at all costs,” regardless of the political platform being used.

Dr. Siliya warned that such an approach reflects selfishness, excessive individualism, and disregard for democratic principles — tendencies she believes could be harmful to the country.

She further emphasized that politics must be grounded in teamwork and collective responsibility, which is why she does not support independent presidential candidates.

“If you cannot find people to follow you within a political party, how can you effectively lead a government and a nation?” she asked.

“Collective responsibility must begin at political party level.”

Dr. Siliya acknowledged that there may be exceptions at lower levels of politics, but maintained that serious long-term politicians should build their careers within party structures, where influence and credibility are earned gradually rather than overnight

She cited long-serving international politicians who spent decades in party politics and legislative service before becoming presidents as examples of how leadership is built over time.

“This is why people like Joe Biden spent many years in their party and in the U.S. Congress from a young age, learning from senior leaders and gaining experience and institutional memory over time. Of course, people can change political parties,” she said.

“But consistency in party politics is the foundation of good democratic governance. It must never be about ‘me and me alone’ or becoming president at all costs, regardless of the platform.”

Source: Kalemba