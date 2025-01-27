If you don’t change government, Lungu will die, M’membe tells Petauke residents

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe has told Zambians that if they don’t change government next year then former President Edgar Lungu will die of depression.

Speaking while on his campaign trail in Petauke, Dr M’membe said if the UPND administration stays in power next year, it will mean more property grabbing for Lungu and his family which he claimed was tantamount to killing him.

“If you are not careful in changing government next year, you will bury ECL. They want to kill him by grabbing his property so that he dies of depression. ECL is trying so hard to defend himself but he won’t manage alone,” he said.

Despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Lungu’s eligibility, the Socialist Party leader accused President Hakainde Hichilema of destroying PF by barring the former president from contesting future elections.

“ECL has been barred from standing until his death. He tried to come up with UKA, it couldn’t stand. Now he is trying to come up with Tonse Alliance but even that it may not go anywhere. Most of these PF officials may die in prison if you won’t change government. I also have relatives in prison such as Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), even Stephen Kampyongo is my young brother and his wife is in prison today,” he stated.

Dr M’membe also claimed that if government does not change next year, then even former Petauke Central Lawmaker and fugitive, Emmanuel Jay Banda will come back to Zambia as a corpse turned into a skeleton.

“This Jay Jay, if we don’t change this government this coming year Jay Jay will come as a corpse and you will only bury him,” he claimed.

The opposition leader also prophesied that even other PF members will be imprisoned and left to die while incarcerated.

“Nga tamuposeleko amano nokuchinja ubuteko umwaka uuleisa imwe mwebakwata babululu benu abali mu PF bamo bakaya fwila muchifungo. (If you don’t pay attention to changing government next year, even your relatives in PF will die in prison).”

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba