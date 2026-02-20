If you give us another chance, we’ll increase CDF again next year- Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says his government will increase

Constituency Development Fund (CDF) again next year, provided

it is voted back into power.

Speaking as he addressed the nation on the progress made in the

application of National Values and President Hichilema said by

God’s grace and with the continued support of the Zambian

people, the CDF which currently stands at K40 million will be

increased again.

Key points from his address:

“We have increased the number of Social Cash Transfer

beneficiaries from 1.3 million to 1.5 million,” – President

Hichilema.

Cash for work is better than tantameni, it’s better people work

then you pay them. – President Hichilema

“Let’s focus on moving the country forward rather than engaging

in petty politics.” President Hichilema.

President Hakainde Hichilema says the stable & peaceful

environment since the UPND assumed office has so far attracted

unprecedented levels of investment, with the mining sector,

attracting over US$12 billion.

Under this administration, there is no negative caderism and

Chawama by-election is an example of. – HH

It is interesting to note that even those who were not in

support of Bill 7 are now in the forefront looking for new

Constituencies… atleast we think ahead for the many, not just a

few. – HH

We amended theof constitution to ensure fair and equitable

representation of our people. – President Hakainde Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed concern over the

abuse of social media and other digital platforms where some

individuals are promoting hate speech, cyber crimes and false

news.

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged victims of Gender Based

Violence (GBV) to NOT shy away from reporting all incidences to

authorities!

Teenagers who fell pregnant are now being counseled and taken

back to school through the free education policy. – President

Hichilema

Child marriage and teenage pregnancies continue to be a

challenge in our country. – President Hakainde Hichilema.

Under our watch, there will be no room for political violence,

negative cadreism, or lawlessness.

“More than 2.5 million children have been afforded the

opportunity to return to school under the Free Education

Policy.” – President Hakainde Hichilema has announced.