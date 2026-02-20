If you give us another chance, we’ll increase CDF again next year- Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says his government will increase
Constituency Development Fund (CDF) again next year, provided
it is voted back into power.
Speaking as he addressed the nation on the progress made in the
application of National Values and President Hichilema said by
God’s grace and with the continued support of the Zambian
people, the CDF which currently stands at K40 million will be
increased again.
Key points from his address:
“We have increased the number of Social Cash Transfer
beneficiaries from 1.3 million to 1.5 million,” – President
Hichilema.
Cash for work is better than tantameni, it’s better people work
then you pay them. – President Hichilema
“Let’s focus on moving the country forward rather than engaging
in petty politics.” President Hichilema.
President Hakainde Hichilema says the stable & peaceful
environment since the UPND assumed office has so far attracted
unprecedented levels of investment, with the mining sector,
attracting over US$12 billion.
Under this administration, there is no negative caderism and
Chawama by-election is an example of. – HH
It is interesting to note that even those who were not in
support of Bill 7 are now in the forefront looking for new
Constituencies… atleast we think ahead for the many, not just a
few. – HH
We amended theof constitution to ensure fair and equitable
representation of our people. – President Hakainde Hichilema
President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed concern over the
abuse of social media and other digital platforms where some
individuals are promoting hate speech, cyber crimes and false
news.
President Hakainde Hichilema has urged victims of Gender Based
Violence (GBV) to NOT shy away from reporting all incidences to
authorities!
Teenagers who fell pregnant are now being counseled and taken
back to school through the free education policy. – President
Hichilema
Child marriage and teenage pregnancies continue to be a
challenge in our country. – President Hakainde Hichilema.
Under our watch, there will be no room for political violence,
negative cadreism, or lawlessness.
“More than 2.5 million children have been afforded the
opportunity to return to school under the Free Education
Policy.” – President Hakainde Hichilema has announced.
More fake promises. That CDF is shared between UPND cadres anyway.
And NO, we will not give you another chance, you incompetent corrupt tribalist failure. Just go quietly.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
#MUNYAULE – DEALER WA GOLD.
Good but missing a points bwana president goods in shops are very expressive better you put government shops in all districts which will be selling goods at a fordable prices. Inputs for farming the government it was suppose to be available in Agroshops at the prices which those who are on fisp are paying.