If you go to an official filling station in Malawi, you will see the real price higher than Zambia’s- Energy PS Peter Mumba

MALAWI FUEL IS SMUGGLED, ZAMBIANS BEING MISLED – ENERGY PS



Zambia’s Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, Peter Mumba, has lashed out at claims that fuel is cheaper in Malawi, branding such reports as misleading and fueled by smuggling activities.





Speaking at a press briefing held at Energy Regulation Board- ERB today, Mumba warned Zambians against falling for propaganda that suggests Malawi’s fuel prices are lower than Zambia’s, stating that any “cheap fuel” coming from Malawi is illegally smuggled and not a reflection of the official market.





“Let’s not be cheated! The so-called cheap fuel in Malawi is smuggled. If you go to an official filling station in Malawi, you will see the real price higher than Zambia’s,” Mumba declared.

He explained that using official exchange rates, petrol in Malawi costs approximately $1.56 per liter, while in Zambia, the new reduced diesel price is around $1.07 per liter.





“People comparing prices with Malawi need to be honest. The reality is, fuel in Zambia is cheaper. If you’re getting it lower in Malawi, ask yourself where it’s coming from. It’s not legal,” Mumba emphasized.





He further dismissed social media claims that Zambia’s fuel prices are abnormally high, arguing that Zambia, being a landlocked country, cannot expect fuel to be cheaper than coastal nations.



“Unless you’re living in fantasy, you can’t compare Zambia’s fuel prices to places near ports. We transport our fuel over long distances, and that comes with a cost. But our pricing is still fair and structured,” he said.





Mumba also took a swipe at individuals spreading misinformation, urging the media to report facts instead of fueling public panic over fuel pricing.





“Some people have an agenda to create chaos. They are pushing false narratives about fuel prices to mislead citizens. I challenge them—go to any legitimate Malawian fuel station and compare,” he charged.





Meanwhile, Mumba reassured the public that Zambia’s Open Access system is working, with multiple shipments of fuel arriving in the country, stabilizing supply and ensuring competitive pricing.





“We have already received 15,000 metric tonnes under Open Access. Yes, there are some teething problems, but we are fixing them. The system is working, and it will benefit Zambians,” he stated.





As fuel debates rage on, the government remains firm that only licensed, financially stable companies will be allowed to engage in procurement, with strict measures against smuggling and illegal fuel imports.





Mumba has since warned Zambians to avoid buying suspiciously cheap fuel, as authorities intensify crackdowns on smuggling operations.





“If you buy illegal fuel, don’t cry when your car breaks down or when you get arrested. We are watching,” Mumba warned.



April 2, 2025