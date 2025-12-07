If you have nothing good to say about Hichilema, just pray for him – ENERGY minister Makozo Chikote

If you have nothing good to say about Hichilema, just pray for him – Chikote

ENERGY minister Makozo Chikote has urged those who do not have anything good to say about President Hakainde Hichilema to pray for him to be given more wisdom to lead the country.

Chikote said those who constantly speak ill of the President’s efforts to resolve the power deficit should also reflect on the work being done in the energy sector, which he said would soon begin to show results.

He said President Hichilema had invested heavily in alternative energy sources, something previous administrations failed to prioritise, a situation he said contributed to the current power struggles.

“Stop paying attention to the noise makers. No need of listening to noise makers, we just need to continue supporting the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema.”

“You have a committed leader. If you can’t do anything, you can just pray for him so that God gives him more wisdom to lead the people of Zambia because we are on our way to a chapter where Zambia will no longer live in fear of load shedding,” he stated.

He promised Zambians that after ongoing projects are completed, load shedding will be a thing of the past.

“We have decided not to depend on hydro power stations. We have decided to diverse, by exploring other alternative sources of enegy in order to diversify our enegy mix. Zambia shall never find itself in this situation again. We are making sure of that, because we understand that energy is a drive to economic development,” he said.

“In 2023-2024, we were hit by a drought which affected our hydro power station, instead of complaining, we started looking for alternative sources of energy. We are not complaining, we are just working. We have put a number of projects which will put this country into a trade hub for the energy sector. Solar energy is now one of our most strategic frontier around the country.”

The minister said this on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the US$90 million, 100 megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant at Kafue Gorge Lower (KGL) aimed at cushioning the country against load shedding.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, December 5, 2025