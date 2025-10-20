If You Want To Divorce Do It Quickly – Boko





President Duma Boko has given counsel on marriage at the just ended Police Commissioner’s Run.





Advocate Boko has urged unhappy couples to file for divorce and do so with utmost swiftness. He said such helps curb murder rates and may just be a stepping stone to new and perhaps eternal happiness.





“If you want to divorce please divorce and do it quickly, the law must also facilitate, help people get out. All these tensions within marriages and relationships fuel Gender Based Violence, people get so angry that they kill each other,” said Boko.



Source: Century Buzz



