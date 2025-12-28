If you’re saying why should a Pastor sl33p with a member then why should a member sl33p with him – Nigerian Pastor defends Pastor Chris Okafor

A Nigerian pastor has defended Chris Okafor following allegations of a romantic relationship involving actress Doris Ogala, arguing that responsibility in such matters should not be placed on clerics alone.

In a video circulating online, the pastor questioned public outrage directed at religious leaders, suggesting that accountability should apply equally to church members involved in alleged relationships with pastors.

“If you’re saying why should a pastor sleep with a member, then why should a member sleep with him,” he said.

The cleric alleged that individuals sharing videos and commentary linked to the actress were enemies of the church who were seeking to undermine it. He claimed those behind the allegations do not love Jesus and are bent on causing division by "attacking the shepherd so the flock will scatter."

According to him, the controversy would ultimately help Pastor Okafor identify genuine members of his congregation. He added that if the alleged relationship had resulted in marriage, it would not have generated the same backlash, arguing that the criticism stemmed from the fact that it did not.

The pastor further stated that both pastors and church members would face the same divine judgement for wrongdoing, insisting that “it is the same hellfire” for all sinners. He described the situation as “sinners judging others for sinning differently.”

He concluded by warning that critics were seeking the collapse of churches and urged religious institutions to protect themselves rather than joining public condemnation based on unproven claims.