If Zuma Had Stayed, South Africa Would Look Like the UAE — Supporters Reflect on His Development Legacy

A recent comment circulating on social media claims that “if Jacob Zuma had stayed in power, South Africa would be looking like the UAE right now — with more trains, stadiums, malls, housing, hospitals, highways, bridges, schools, nuclear power, farms, and a fair media.”

While the statement sparked debate, it has reignited discussion around the development record of former President Jacob Zuma, who served from 2009 until his resignation in 2018.

During Zuma’s tenure, South Africa experienced significant investment in infrastructure and social programs. His administration oversaw:

The expansion of the Gautrain and PRASA modernization programs, aimed at improving public transport.

Housing and infrastructure initiatives, including the Back to Basics campaign to strengthen local government service deliver

Major energy and transport investments through Eskom and Transnet, as part of the government’s economic stimulus strategy.

Rural development and agricultural support projects, designed to empower small-scale farmers.

The proposed nuclear energy deal with Russia, intended to secure long-term power generation.

However, Zuma’s presidency was also marked by deep controversy. His rule became synonymous with state capture allegations, particularly linked to the Gupta family, and widespread corruption claims within state-owned enterprises.

Mounting political pressure, declining investor confidence, and internal divisions within the ANC eventually led to his resignation in February 2018, paving the way for Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

More than seven years later, opinions remain divided. To some, Zuma represented an era of rapid development and empowerment. To others, his leadership became a symbol of corruption and missed economic opportunity.