KAJOBA SENDS STRONG WARNING AFTER KABWATA VIOLENCE

STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE FORTH COMING BY-ELECTIONS AND CADERISM IN MARKETS AND BUS STATIONS

In view of the forthcoming Parliamentary by-election in Kabwata Constituency and Local Government Ward By-Elections in Liangati Ward of Senanga Town in Western Province and Sokontwe Ward of Milenge District in Luapula Province, slated for Thursday, 20th January, 2022.

We wish to advise all Political players to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Process Act No.35 of 2016 and other related pieces of legislation.

As Zambia Police Service, we have the mandate of maintaining law and order in the country. With regard to policing elections, our major task is to create a safe and secure environment for all participating electoral stakeholders irrespective of their political affiliation or organisations.

To the citizenry, it is the duty and responsibility of every individual to see to it that peace prevails at all times. We would like to warn all those that would want to cause confusions that the Zambia Police Service will not tolerate illegal practices such as political violence and other electoral related offences.

We are appealing to the electorates in Kabwata Constituency, Liangati and Sokontwe wards to go and exercise their democratic rights of electing their preferred candidates without coercion. In this regard, we have deployed enough police officers on the ground.

In addition, Kabwata Constituency has been divided into four police operational zones. This step is aimed at easing public access to the police and enhancing quick response to emergencies.

Further, the Zambia Police Service has observed with deep concern the continued reports of illegal land allocation, harassment of members of the public in some markets and bus stations by some criminal minded persons.

To this effect, all Divisional Commanding Officers have been directed to execute the New Dawn Government directives of non-tolerance of illegal acts such as caderism and extortion of money in markets, at bus stations and illegal land allocation by criminal minded persons masquerading as cadres of a political party.

Joint operations between the State and Council Police officers should be intensified in trading and residential areas so that maximum protection is provided to the citizens and property.

The rule of law shall and always be applied firmly and fairly, all culprits found wanting must be dealt with sternly.

LEMMY KAJOBA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE