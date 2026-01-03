IG model Celina Powell posts video of her in b3d with rapper Offset knocked out

American Instagram model, Celina Powell, has taken to her page to share a video of her in bed with rapper Offset, completely knocked out.
She also went on to insinuate that they allegedly recorded an explicit tape together.
“made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy @celinagonewild,” Celina captioned her post.
This is not the first time Celina has made claims about Offset.
In 2017, she alleged that he fathered a child with her. This was when the rapper was still with Cardi B. She later admitted that she lied about the whole thing during a conversation with DJ Akademiks.
Later in 2021, she also alleged that he offered her $50K to get an abortion, which Cardi B herself clapped back at.