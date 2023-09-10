IG MUSAMBA MIGHT MESS UP HICHILEMA’S NAME – SINKAMBA

OPPOSITION Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has told President Hakainde Hakainde Hichilema to be watchful of Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba as he may dent his image.

Commenting on the arrest of former First Lady Esther Lungu, Sinkamba said giving police bond late in the evening was not necessary.

Sinkamba told Byta FM Zambia News that the President needs to be careful with Musamba and regulate his conduct as people may think he is the one instructing police officers to carry out certain actions.

He explains that denying Esther Lungu bond until in the night was a mischief which could have been avoided.

Former First Lady Esther Lungu was last week detained at Ibex Police Station on allegations of stealing three motor vehicles and Title Deeds from her niece.

She was released after spending many hours in custody on police bond.