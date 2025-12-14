Ignore Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda- Father Frank Bwalya

Ignore Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda



Vox populi, vox Dei — the voice of the people is the voice of God. Yet, according to Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lusaka, it would appear that his voice, rather than that of the people, should be taken as the voice of God.





In his recent statement on the ongoing constitutional reform process, the Archbishop deliberately overlooks a fundamental reality of Zambia’s governance system: that the legitimate representatives of the people are Members of Parliament. By constitutional design, Parliament embodies the will of the people and speaks on their behalf. To dismiss this reality is to dismiss the very democratic framework under which the country operates.





Contrary to the alarmist claims being advanced, there is nothing in Bill 7 that places Zambia in jeopardy. On the contrary, the proposed amendments seek to strengthen governance, improve the constitutional order, and advance the country’s democratic evolution. Far from heralding catastrophe, the Bill is intended to move Zambia forward.





Increasingly, many Zambians are coming to the conclusion that Archbishop Dr. Banda has taken the constitutional reform process as a personal contest. This appears to explain his persistent and solitary inclination to issue dire warnings and messages of impending doom. His apparent hope is that such exaggerated alarm will conjure visions of Armageddon and compel citizens to reject a Bill whose substantive weaknesses he has conspicuously failed to demonstrate.





For this reason, Zambians should treat Archbishop Dr. Banda’s pronouncements with caution. Through his conduct, he has projected himself as an opponent of progress, seemingly driven more by animosity towards President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government than by an objective assessment of the national interest. In this regard, the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi would do well to discern the divisive implications of these interventions and to safeguard the Catholic Church’s long-standing, non-partisan posture.





The Catholic Church in Zambia must not be allowed to fracture under the influence of a few individuals pursuing narrow interests while presenting themselves as champions of social justice. The Church’s mission transcends partisan battles and political vendettas.





Ultimately, the Catholic Church in Zambia is far greater than any single cleric, including Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda. It should not be reduced to a bargaining chip in struggles that lie outside its spiritual mandate and pastoral mission.





About the Author



Fr. Frank Bwalya is a Catholic priest who previously served as President of the Association of Local Clergy in the Diocese of Ndola, now the Archdiocese of Ndola. During his tenure, Archbishop Alick Banda was a member of the association as a priest.